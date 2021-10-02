Dr. Muhammed Rodwan Hiba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammed Rodwan Hiba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammed Rodwan Hiba, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Hiba works at
Locations
David Moreno Pllc12102 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6249
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hiba is Awesome! I have been a patient for 18 years & he has saved me many times. He is very knowledgeable in all medical fields, compassionate, kind & makes sure that you participate in the planning of your care. He follows up with patients & makes sure that you understand what he's told you. He recently diagnosed my husband & saved his life. I have referred many friends to him & they are all very happy with his care. Dr. Hiba is a fantastic physician & my husband & I will never see anyone else. I have been hospitalized frequently & he is always there to ensure that I'm in good hands. The Medical Team in his office are wonderful, they make every effort to care for you just like him. He spends a good amount of time with all his patients. Consequently the waiting time can be long. We understand & truly appreciate that when our turn comes we'll be afforded his attention. I've found many doctors lately, rush you. Not him. As an ICU RN, I am grateful to Dr. Hiba, he's the Best!
About Dr. Muhammed Rodwan Hiba, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1194833392
Education & Certifications
- University fo Kansas
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Damascus University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiba has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hiba speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiba. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.