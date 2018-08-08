See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Norwich, CT
Dr. Muhammed Qureshi, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Muhammed Qureshi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Windham Hospital.

Dr. Qureshi works at United Community & Family Services in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Down Syndrome, Pneumonia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United Community & Family Serv
    47 Town St, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 892-7042
  2. 2
    William W Backus Hospital
    326 Washington St, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 889-8331
    Monday
    6:30am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Backus Hospital
  • Windham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Down Syndrome
Pneumonia
Acidosis
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 08, 2018
    Thorough and compassionate physician.
    Lebanon, CT — Aug 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Muhammed Qureshi, MD
    About Dr. Muhammed Qureshi, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi works at United Community & Family Services in Norwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Qureshi’s profile.

    Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Down Syndrome, Pneumonia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

