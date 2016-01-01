Dr. Khasru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammed Khasru, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammed Khasru, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Khasru works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cross Creek Neurology Pllc518 Beaumont Rd Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 487-5574
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khasru?
About Dr. Muhammed Khasru, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1437111804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khasru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khasru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khasru works at
Dr. Khasru has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khasru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khasru speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khasru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khasru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khasru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khasru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.