Dr. Muhammed Iqbal, MD
Dr. Muhammed Iqbal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with East Tennessee State University
Knoxville Gastrointestinal Specialists1819 Clinch Ave Ste 212, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 523-6418
Seymour Office11606 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865 Directions (865) 523-6418
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent doctor. Very knowledgeable and kind.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- East Tennessee State University
- St Lukes Med Ctr
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.