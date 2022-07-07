Dr. Muhammed Hyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammed Hyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammed Hyder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Maimonides Med Center
Dr. Hyder works at
Locations
First Person Care Clinic916 W Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 617-6313
Hospital Affiliations
- North Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing psychiatrist who takes the time to get to know every detail about his patients. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Muhammed Hyder, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- Harlem Med Center
Dr. Hyder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyder works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.