Dr. Muhammed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammed Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammed Ali, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center, Moore County Hospital District, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Parkview Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Amarillo Heart Group1901 Port Ln, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-4596
-
2
Baptist St Anthonys Hospital ER1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 212-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Hereford Regional Medical Center
- Moore County Hospital District
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Parkview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
About Dr. Muhammed Ali, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1710996194
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.