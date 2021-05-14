Overview

Dr. Muhammad Zubair, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Zubair works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

