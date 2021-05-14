Dr. Muhammad Zubair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Zubair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Zubair, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Zubair works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 107, Sacramento, CA 95823 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zubair?
He is the best primary care doctor I have ever had in my 73 years! He understands my COMPLEX issues MUCH better than any other doctors and works harder to help me. No other doctor has been this good.
About Dr. Muhammad Zubair, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- Male
- 1891755344
Education & Certifications
- Canton Medical Education Foundation, Canton, Oh
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine-Canton Affiliated Hospitals
- King Edward Medical University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zubair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zubair using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zubair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zubair works at
Dr. Zubair speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zubair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zubair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.