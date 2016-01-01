Dr. Yusufi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhammad Yusufi, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Yusufi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Foley, AL.
Locations
Alabama Kidney Care Inc.1715 N Bunner St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-2300
Atmore Dialysis Center807 E Craig St, Atmore, AL 36502 Directions (251) 368-5593
Hospital Affiliations
- Atmore Community Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Yusufi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1134348873
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yusufi has seen patients for Proteinuria, Gout and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yusufi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
