Pediatrics
Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They graduated from DMC and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Uddin works at Pediatrics & Adolescent Clinic in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics & Adolescent Clinic
    2719 Belt Line Rd Ste A, Garland, TX 75044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 530-5999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Plano
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 06, 2021
    bueno
    raul arriola — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720181878
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DMC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uddin works at Pediatrics & Adolescent Clinic in Garland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Uddin’s profile.

    Dr. Uddin speaks Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Uddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uddin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

