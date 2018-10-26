Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Altus, OK. They completed their residency with Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
Dr. Uddin works at
Locations
Jackson County Memorial Hospital1200 E Pecan St, Altus, OK 73521 Directions (580) 379-5000
Children's Health Pediatric Group7800 Preston Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 608-3800
Health and Healing Pediatric Clinic Pllc3900 W 15th St Ste 107, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 964-7773
MD Kids Pediatrics8330 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 342-4400
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
what can I say, I been in so many clinics and I understand that perfection does not exist, but even from the moment you walk in you are treated with care and respect....
About Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Spanish
- 1144426198
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
- Dhaka Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uddin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uddin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uddin works at
Dr. Uddin speaks Bengali, Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Uddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.