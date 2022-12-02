Dr. Muhammad Tarakji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarakji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Tarakji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Tarakji, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Tarakji works at
Locations
Lovelace Cancer Center Medical Oncology715 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 727-3040
Presbyterian Kaseman Psych Unit8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 559-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Always professional. clean and orderly office, with great staff.
About Dr. Muhammad Tarakji, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarakji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarakji accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarakji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarakji works at
Dr. Tarakji has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Bleeding Disorders and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarakji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarakji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarakji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarakji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarakji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.