Overview

Dr. Muhammad Tarakji, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Tarakji works at Optum in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Bleeding Disorders and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.