Dr. Muhammad Taqi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Antelope Valley Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Taqi works at SoCal Neurosurgery in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV and West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.