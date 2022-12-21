See All Vascular Neurologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Muhammad Taqi, MD

Vascular Neurology
5 (135)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Muhammad Taqi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Antelope Valley Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.

Dr. Taqi works at SoCal Neurosurgery in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV and West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Neurology of Southern California
    2190 Lynn Rd Ste 380, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3901
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Vascular Neurology of Las Vegas
    3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 405, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 623-8624
  3. 3
    Vascular Neurology of SoCal (VNSC)
    7230 Woodlake Ave Ste 170, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 586-2062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Cerebral Angiography Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Embolization of Tumor Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intra-Arterial Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Petrosal Sinus Sampling Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Taqi's explanations and experience were a great combination in assuring me my treatment was the best. His time and attention are very appreciated!
    L. M. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Muhammad Taqi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013123280
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
