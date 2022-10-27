Dr. Muhammad Silk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Silk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Muhammad Silk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Sina J. Sabet MD PC5130 Duke St Ste 9, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 876-9700
Silk Vision & Surgical Center3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 308, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 876-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
I could not be more satisfied with Dr Silk and his office staff. I would highly recommend
About Dr. Muhammad Silk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1225124464
- University of Pittsburgh
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Marshall University
- Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
