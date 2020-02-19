Overview

Dr. Muhammad Siddiqi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Michael Reese Hosp & Med Ctr



Dr. Siddiqi works at AMITA Health Medical Group Cardiology-Chicago Heart & Vascular in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.