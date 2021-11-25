See All Gastroenterologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Muhammad Sheikh, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (152)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muhammad Sheikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sheikh works at Advanced Gastroenterology And Hepatology Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Omni Women's Health Medical Group
    7055 N Maple Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Clovis Community Medical Center
  Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Cirrhosis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophageal Varices
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dysphagia
Hiatal Hernia
Viral Hepatitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Heartburn
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blood Disorders
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Mass
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B
Hepatitis D
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vomiting Disorders
    Aetna
    Ameritas
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Guardian
    Health Net
    Health Net of California
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 25, 2021
    I had a bladder scan and it showed a fatty liver. My PCP sent me to Dr. Sheikh. This was a life saver for me. Diagnosed with NAFLD. Boarder line severe. Luckily no fibrosis so there is time for me to save my liver. He explained everything to me and stressed to me how important it is for me to change my life style and turn things around. In less than 10 weeks I have lost 14 pounds and feel so much better. This will a change that will have to be the rest of my life. Hopefully my blood pressure will get better and once my liver is healthier my cholesterol will get better. Finding my fatty liver by accident was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. Thank you Dr. Sheikh.
    Cathy Ellington — Nov 25, 2021
    About Dr. Muhammad Sheikh, MD

    Specialties
    Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1538194048
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Internship
    Indiana University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Dow Medical College, University Of Karachi
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    D. J Science College, Karachi
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh works at Advanced Gastroenterology And Hepatology Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sheikh's profile.

    Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    152 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

