Dr. Muhammad Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Muhammad Sheikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Omni Women's Health Medical Group7055 N Maple Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 297-2259
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheikh?
I had a bladder scan and it showed a fatty liver. My PCP sent me to Dr. Sheikh. This was a life saver for me. Diagnosed with NAFLD. Boarder line severe. Luckily no fibrosis so there is time for me to save my liver. He explained everything to me and stressed to me how important it is for me to change my life style and turn things around. In less than 10 weeks I have lost 14 pounds and feel so much better. This will a change that will have to be the rest of my life. Hopefully my blood pressure will get better and once my liver is healthier my cholesterol will get better. Finding my fatty liver by accident was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. Thank you Dr. Sheikh.
About Dr. Muhammad Sheikh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1538194048
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Indiana University
- Dow Medical College, University Of Karachi
- D. J Science College, Karachi
- Gastroenterology
