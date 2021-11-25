Overview

Dr. Muhammad Sheikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sheikh works at Advanced Gastroenterology And Hepatology Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.