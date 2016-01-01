Overview

Dr. Muhammad Shamim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Shamim works at Brownsville Community Health Center in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.