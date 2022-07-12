Overview

Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Medical College|Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Shaikh works at Muhammad Shaikh, MD in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

