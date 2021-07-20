Dr. Muhammad Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Sethi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Sethi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Trinity Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Mid Dakota Clinic401 N 9th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 712-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Western Endocrine Associates6365 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 886-5534Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pmSaturday7:45am - 5:00pmSunday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had diabetes for my whole life however I have been seeing Dr Sethi for a couple years regarding diabetes. My blood sugars are the best they have ever been in years. All the other doctors I have seen have never been able to get my sugars under control and Dr Sethi was able to in just a matter of months. He is always willing to listen to my concerns and explains the plan. His office staff is great as well. I will of course be continuing to follow with him.
About Dr. Muhammad Sethi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1275762130
Education & Certifications
- Universtiy Arizona Tuscon
- University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Khyber Teaching Hospital
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi has seen patients for Hyperthyroidism, Adrenal Insufficiency and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sethi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.