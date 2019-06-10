See All Pediatricians in Brooksville, FL
Dr. Muhammad Sami, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muhammad Sami, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Sami works at Advanced Pediatric Center in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pediatric Center LLC
    11331 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 (352) 632-6323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergies
Anal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Black Eye
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Burn Care Services
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Eating Disorders
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Foreign Body Removal
Fungal Infections
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genetic Diseases
Hammer Toe
Headache
Hearing Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hydrocephalus
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Meningitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Pregnancy Test
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2019
    Dr. Sami is an awesome Pediatrician. When your 4 year old is sick and he asks to go to the doctor you know Dr. Sami is doing something right. He is very honest and always willing to explain and help the parents understand why their child may be sick.
    Cassie in Spring Hill — Jun 10, 2019
    About Dr. Muhammad Sami, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1649230962
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Woohull Hospital
    Internship
    • Civil Hospital - Karachi
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Sami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sami has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sami accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sami works at Advanced Pediatric Center in Brooksville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sami’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

