Overview

Dr. Muhammad Salman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Salman works at Bridgeport Behavioral Clinic in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.