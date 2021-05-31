Dr. Muhammad Salman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Salman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Salman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. Salman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bridgeport Behavioral Medicine527 Medical Park Dr Ste 105, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 933-3885
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salman?
Is Dr Salman seeing patients today?
About Dr. Muhammad Salman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1649326075
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salman works at
Dr. Salman has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salman speaks Urdu.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Salman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.