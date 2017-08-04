See All Pediatricians in Ocoee, FL
Dr. Muhammad Saleem, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Muhammad Saleem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Saleem works at Central Pediatrics in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Pediatrics
    1128 Kelton Ave, Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 290-5533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling
Administrative Physical
Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 04, 2017
    We love Dr Saleem, we've been coming to see him since our oldest (13) was born. His staff lately leaves something to be desired. 30+ minute delay past our appointment time with no notice or apology is disrespectful. Dr Saleem is worth the trouble of dealing with his less than stellar front desk worker, but I wish he'd get a team that's all as great to work with as him.
    Melinda in Ocoee, FL — Aug 04, 2017
    About Dr. Muhammad Saleem, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Flushing Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Saleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saleem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saleem speaks Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

