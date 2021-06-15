See All Hematologists in Topeka, KS
Dr. Muhammad Salamat, MD

Hematology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Muhammad Salamat, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.

Dr. Salamat works at Midwest Oncology Associates, Gyn-Oncs in Topeka, KS with other offices in Cameron, MO and Fort Scott, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cotton Oneil Clinic
    1414 SW 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 354-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cameron regional medical center
    1600 E Evergreen St, Cameron, MO 64429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 649-3398
  3. 3
    Fort Scott
    403 Woodland Hills Blvd, Fort Scott, KS 66701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 223-7070
  4. 4
    Stormont Vail Hospital
    1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 354-5300
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Stormont Vail Hospital

Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. Salamat is a very personable physician who works side by side with me as a patient. He explains everything very clearly. He lets me make the final decision by saying, "We'll go that way." I highly respect and recommend him!
    Marilyn Hund — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Muhammad Salamat, MD

    Hematology
    32 years of experience
    English
    1467427740
    Fellowship
    Saint Louis University
    Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
