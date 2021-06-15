Dr. Muhammad Salamat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salamat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Salamat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Salamat, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Salamat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cotton Oneil Clinic1414 SW 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cameron regional medical center1600 E Evergreen St, Cameron, MO 64429 Directions (816) 649-3398
-
3
Fort Scott403 Woodland Hills Blvd, Fort Scott, KS 66701 Directions (620) 223-7070
-
4
Stormont Vail Hospital1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 354-5300Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salamat?
Dr. Salamat is a very personable physician who works side by side with me as a patient. He explains everything very clearly. He lets me make the final decision by saying, "We'll go that way." I highly respect and recommend him!
About Dr. Muhammad Salamat, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1467427740
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salamat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salamat accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salamat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salamat works at
Dr. Salamat has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salamat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Salamat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salamat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salamat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salamat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.