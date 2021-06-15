Overview

Dr. Muhammad Salamat, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Salamat works at Midwest Oncology Associates, Gyn-Oncs in Topeka, KS with other offices in Cameron, MO and Fort Scott, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.