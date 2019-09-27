Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Saeed, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Saeed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR THE CLINICAL APPLICATION OF BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Saeed works at
Locations
Friends Hospital4641 E Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions (215) 831-2826
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saeed is an excellent physician! Excellent! There isn't one complaint. His office staff are very kind as well.
About Dr. Muhammad Saeed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1528161528
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR THE CLINICAL APPLICATION OF BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Saeed speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.