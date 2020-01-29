Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Sardar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sardar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Sardar, MD
Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Sardar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Karachi and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Union Hospital.
Cardiovascular Consultants2600 6th St SW Ste A2710, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 454-8076
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AultCare Insurance Company
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He cleaned out a major artery in my heart & did a fine job!! Saved my life!
About Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Sardar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1891029658
- Lankenau Hosp
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- University of Karachi
- DA Degree College of Men.
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
