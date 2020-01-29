Overview

Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Sardar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Karachi and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Sardar works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.