Dr. Muhammad Rehman, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Muhammad Rehman, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Rehman works at M U Rehman MD P.C. in North Plainfield, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids), Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Plainfield Office
    190 Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield, NJ 07060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-3272
  2. 2
    Ahmad Mur MD PA
    503 Omni Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-1998

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
Sleep Apnea
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoprovocation Test
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Home Sleep Study
Influenza (Flu)
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
PET-CT Scan
Pleural Effusion
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Function Test
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Study
Swine Flu
Thoracentesis
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Asbestosis
Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchoscopy
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Emphysema
Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pulmonary Edema
Sarcoidosis
Systemic Sclerosis
Tuberculosis
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 18, 2017
I had my first visit as a patient to him almost a week ago. At this point I can affirmatively mention three things, which are among the very critical aspects in patient care : (1) COLLECT: he listened to me paying attention (2) QUERY: he asked questions and again, had enough patience to relevant parts of my responses (3) INFORM & EDUCATE: he explained his understanding, diagnosis, and tbd's along with his treatment & reasons.
North Plainfield, NJ — Apr 18, 2017
About Dr. Muhammad Rehman, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1154344786
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Residency
  • Coney Island Hospital
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Muhammad Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids), Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

