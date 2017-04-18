Dr. Muhammad Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Rehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Rehman, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Rehman works at
Locations
North Plainfield Office190 Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield, NJ 07060 Directions (908) 466-3272
Ahmad Mur MD PA503 Omni Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 466-1998
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit as a patient to him almost a week ago. At this point I can affirmatively mention three things, which are among the very critical aspects in patient care : (1) COLLECT: he listened to me paying attention (2) QUERY: he asked questions and again, had enough patience to relevant parts of my responses (3) INFORM & EDUCATE: he explained his understanding, diagnosis, and tbd's along with his treatment & reasons.
About Dr. Muhammad Rehman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1154344786
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Coney Island Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rehman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids), Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rehman speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.