Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Puri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Muhammad Puri, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Big Bend Regional Medical Center, Columbus Regional Hospital, Medical City Mckinney and Texoma Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
TexomaCare - Psychiatry2601 N Cornerstone Dr, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 416-3000
-
2
Columbus Regional Hospital2400 17th St, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (812) 376-5070
-
3
Evizzit of Iowa Psychiatry PC1501 42nd St Ste 120, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (855) 270-3625
-
4
Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center801 5th St, Sioux City, IA 51101 Directions (712) 279-2940Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Big Bend Regional Medical Center
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very passionate, professional, caring person
About Dr. Muhammad Puri, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1972850170
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
