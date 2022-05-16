Dr. Muhammad Rajput, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajput is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Rajput, MD
Dr. Muhammad Rajput, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MILWAUKEE COUNTY MEDICAL COMPLEX / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Muhammad Rajput, MD17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 201, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-4257
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My 3 boys have been seeing Dr. Rajput for a while now. He’s a wonderful doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Rajput to anyone who’s looking for a doctor who listens to their concerns and cares for their kids as much as they do. His staff is GREAT as well!! The ladies here have outstanding customer service, me and my kids love it here!!!
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- MILWAUKEE COUNTY MEDICAL COMPLEX / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Rajput has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajput accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajput. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajput.
