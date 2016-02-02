Dr. Muhammad Rais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Rais, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Rais, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1346 ALVERSER PLZ, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 897-3572
- 2 3419 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 520-8932
- 3 1340 Alverser Plz, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 897-3572
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant staff! When you see Doctor he spends enough time with you explaining what is going on and your treatment options. He works out of two offices so the Colonial Heights hours to receive allergy shots are fragmented: Mondays 8:00 - 11:30 Tuesdays 11:30 - 6:00 Wednesdays 8:00 - 11:00 and 1:00 - 4:00 Thursdays - Closed Fridays 7:30 - 11:30 Saturdays - Closed Sundays - Closed
About Dr. Muhammad Rais, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306883376
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
