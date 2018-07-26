Overview

Dr. Muhammed Rahman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Rahman works at Scranton Counseling Center in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.