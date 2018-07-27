Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Rafiq works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Kidney Specialists LLC1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-1137
-
2
Central Columbia Dialysis3511 Medical Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 771-0518
-
3
Sentinel Health Partners PA1102 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions (803) 256-1137
-
4
North Main Kidney Center LLC3900 N Main St, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 779-1201
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rafiq?
Dr Rafiq is a very thorough and attentive kidney specialist as well as a very caring and concern person for his patients well being, his patience is admirable answering questions and demonstrating so that you understand what your kidneys are doing at certain times.
About Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1639337835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafiq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafiq works at
Dr. Rafiq has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafiq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafiq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.