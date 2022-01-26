Overview

Dr. Muhammad Qadir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Qadir works at Muhammad S Sharfuddin MD in Mount Vernon, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.