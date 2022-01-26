Dr. Muhammad Qadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Qadir, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Qadir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Qadir works at
Locations
-
1
Munazza Afzal MD PC514 Gramatan Ave Apt P3, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions (914) 699-7427
-
2
Beale Wound Treat Hyperbric Ctr12 N 7th Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 Directions (914) 664-8000
-
3
Yonkers Dialysis Center575 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 377-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went with my son for his visit and Dr. Qadir was very reassuring and understanding. He was very thorough and referred him to a great surgeon and followed up with my son after the surgery to make sure that he was okay. My son tells everyone, that Dr Qadir helped to save his life. I would highly recommend Dr. Qadir to my family and friends.
About Dr. Muhammad Qadir, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1154416071
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- Mt Vernon Hosp
- Mt Vernon Hosp
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Nephrology
