Dr. Muhammad Niazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Niazi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in London, KY. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Manchester and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Niazi works at
Locations
St. Joseph Hematology Oncology London165 LONDON MOUNTAIN VIEW DR, London, KY 40741 Directions (405) 210-7471
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Manchester
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Niazi, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1053380410
Education & Certifications
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niazi works at
Dr. Niazi has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Niazi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.