Overview

Dr. Muhammad Nazim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nazim works at Memorial Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.