Dr. Muhammad Mustafa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Mustafa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They completed their fellowship with Rutgers University / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Mustafa works at
Locations
Winter Haven Hospital Inc200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 293-1191
Bond Clinic PA500 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hospital
About Dr. Muhammad Mustafa, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1932480688
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers University / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Rutgers University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mustafa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mustafa has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mustafa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mustafa speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustafa.
