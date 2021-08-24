Dr. Munir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Dr. Munir works at
Locations
Southwest Ohio Pain Instittute7760 Discovery Dr Ste D, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 860-0371
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Munir is highly professional doctor, I have tried multiple doctors for my hip pain, no one knew the cause of the pain and the right treatment . From the first visit I noticed the results, it’s tremendous Thank you Dr. Munir for everything you did for me
About Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1134136526
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- King Edward Medical University
- Anesthesiology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Sleep Medicine
