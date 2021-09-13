Overview

Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamtramck, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Munir works at CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER in Hamtramck, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.