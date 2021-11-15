Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohiuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from De La Salle College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Mohiuddin works at
Locations
Associates in Dermatology Inc3106 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 794-5220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology and Nutrition901 E Oak St Ste C, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 987-2975
Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists2880 S Osceola Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 987-2976
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very knowledgeable and helpful I had a colonoscopy Schedule was fine the staff professional and helpful
About Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Program
- Atlantic City Medical Center
- De La Salle College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohiuddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohiuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohiuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohiuddin has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohiuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohiuddin.
