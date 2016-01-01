Dr. Muhammad Mir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Mir, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Mir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Locations
1
Ssk Physician Associates409 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-2227
2
Dialysis Clinic Inc171 LOOP 500 N, Center, TX 75935 Directions (936) 598-7351
3
Dialysis Clinic Inc4731 NE Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 569-9900
4
The Heart Institute of East Texas904 W Columbia St, San Augustine, TX 75972 Directions (936) 634-2227Wednesday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Mir, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mir has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
