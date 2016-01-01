Dr. Migeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhammad Migeed, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Migeed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital, Claxton-hepburn Medical Center, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Migeed works at
Locations
-
1
SJP Cardiovascular Specialists4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 202, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 634-6699Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 13872 PARAGON DR, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (860) 418-9345
- 3 5037 PO Box, Hartford, CT 06102 Directions (860) 545-1506
Hospital Affiliations
- Canton-potsdam Hospital
- Claxton-hepburn Medical Center
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Migeed, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1063431351
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Migeed has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Migeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
