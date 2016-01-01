Overview

Dr. Muhammad Migeed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital, Claxton-hepburn Medical Center, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Migeed works at SJP Cardiovacular Specialists in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Pickerington, OH and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.