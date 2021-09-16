Dr. Muhammad Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Memon, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Memon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Memon works at
Locations
Methodist Digestive Health Specialists2800 E Broad St Ste 304, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 477-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am an anxious patient due to being ill for 4 months. Dr Memon is the only doctor who really wanted to know the details of how all this started. That fact alone made me realize I can trust him. His staff is extremely kind, patient, and understanding. I am putting all my faith into him helping me get better. I read other reviews for him about long wait times. I did not have to wait very long at all. My upper GI and colonoscopy are scheduled for tomorrow. Hopefully Dr Memon’s experience will guide him to find the missing answers to my medical puzzle.
About Dr. Muhammad Memon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Urdu
- 1780691923
Education & Certifications
- Pitt Canc Institute
- Oakwood Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Memon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Memon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Memon has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Memon speaks Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.