Dr. Muhammad Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Malik, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
West Orange Nephrology LLC1210 E Plant St Ste 120, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 297-8408
- 2 587 E State Rd Ste 1011, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 297-8408
Mark G. Brooks M D P A10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 180, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 297-8408
- 4 7960 Forest City Rd Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32810 Directions (407) 297-8408
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Malik, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
