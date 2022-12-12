See All Hematologists in Thibodaux, LA
Dr. Muhammad Khokhar, MD

Hematology
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Muhammad Khokhar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. 

Dr. Khokhar works at BAYOU ONCOLOGY SPECIALISTS in Thibodaux, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayou Oncology Specialists
    608 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 (985) 493-4346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lady Of The Sea General Hospital
  Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

Nausea
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Nausea
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing

Nausea
Shortness of Breath
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Overweight
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vertigo
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Purpura
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr Khokhar is caring for my mom who has Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He explains things well to family. He even called her on a Sunday to check on her. He and his amazing nurse Jackie allows plenty of time for questions!! I highly recommend this wonderful, caring, smart Dr!!!!!
    Stacy — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Muhammad Khokhar, MD

    Hematology
    English
    1780979963
    Education & Certifications

    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khokhar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khokhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Khokhar works at BAYOU ONCOLOGY SPECIALISTS in Thibodaux, LA. View the full address on Dr. Khokhar's profile.

    Dr. Khokhar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khokhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khokhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khokhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

