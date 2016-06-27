Overview

Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Marion Area Physicians, LLC in Marion, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.