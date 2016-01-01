Overview

Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Mt. Auburn Nephrology, Inc in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.