Overview

Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Sugarland Neurology & Sleep in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.