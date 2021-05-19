Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Sugar Land Neurology and Sleep1111 Highway 6 Ste 275, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 234-7132
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Faisal Khan is the best Neurologist in Texas . He has taken excellent care of my dad . He has gone above and beyond to help my dad . He has great bedside manners and very professional. His Office Staff are very friendly and they were able to help me schedule appointments right away . They would call back right away and helped make sure that my dad got the best treatment . Mr Omar was also very helpful . I highly recommend Dr Faisal And his Team .
About Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine In New Jersey
- King Edward Medical University
- Sleep Medicine
