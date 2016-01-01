Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Locations
-
1
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
-
2
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Highlands Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
