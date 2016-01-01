Overview

Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Khan works at Huntsville Hospital Heart Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.