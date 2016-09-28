Overview

Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Khan works at Collin County Heart Center in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.