Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They completed their residency with West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Bac2210 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 618-5687
-
2
Logan Regional Medical Center - Outpatient Rehabilitation1690 Holden Rd, Logan, WV 25601 Directions (304) 831-1801
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr. Khan takes time to listen to his patients and talks about the things happening in their life that could be playing a part in the episodes of seizures. He makes notes of things discussed for future appointments. He definitely deserves my 5 star approval!
About Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Pashto and Urdu
- 1053670414
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Pashto and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.