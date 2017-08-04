Dr. Muhammad Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Khalid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Khalid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chalmette, LA. They graduated from KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Khalid works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Center of Chalmette901 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043 Directions (504) 523-9691
-
2
Heart Clinics of New Orleans1820 Saint Charles Ave Ste 208, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions
-
3
Heart Center of New Orleans East8030 Crowder Blvd Ste B, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 523-9691
-
4
Heart Clinics of New Orleans145 Lapalco Blvd # B, Gretna, LA 70056 Directions (504) 523-9691
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalid?
Dr Khalid gave me my legs back, i could not walk more than a block, and was turned down by another surgeon, Dr Khalid did stents in my legs, i have no pain anymore, i can not thank him enough and am grateful to my Primary care doctor who sent me to Dr Khalid.
About Dr. Muhammad Khalid, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1679536338
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital Wayne State University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.