Offers telehealth
Dr. Muhammad Kareem, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Center.
Locations
Neurological Associates of Western Ma15 Hospital Dr Ste 401, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-5135
Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital271 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-9321Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kareem is the best Neurologist I have had. He found and solved my problem very fast. He is easy to talk to if you are not put off by his demeanor. I found him delightful. Don’t judge a book by its cover!
About Dr. Muhammad Kareem, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1235126061
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kareem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kareem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kareem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kareem has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kareem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kareem speaks Hindi and Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kareem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kareem.
